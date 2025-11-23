Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:50 PM • 1216 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 4168 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
12:25 PM • 8990 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 21964 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 41382 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 66181 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 50922 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 31346 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 28032 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22726 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
94%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideoNovember 23, 05:53 AM • 44735 views
Attack on Dnipro: 14 injured, enemy shelled the region with FPV drones and heavy artilleryPhotoNovember 23, 06:02 AM • 5932 views
Zelenskyy now faces the most painful choice of his entire presidency: Media on US peace planNovember 23, 08:24 AM • 4358 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - mediaNovember 23, 08:44 AM • 13098 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in CyprusNovember 23, 09:07 AM • 15222 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 21981 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 93632 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 68553 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 73866 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 80531 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Joe Biden
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Switzerland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 24507 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 34148 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 36791 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 93632 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 55802 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Technology
Film
The Guardian
Kh-101

Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

German Chancellor Merz expressed skepticism about the approval of the US peace plan by Thursday due to disagreements. He also proposed his own abbreviated plan for ending the war in Ukraine, the details of which have not been disclosed.

Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubt that the US peace plan would be approved by Thursday due to existing disagreements. He also stated that he has his own vision for a plan to end the war in Ukraine, but has not yet revealed the details. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

I am skeptical as to whether such a solution (the 28-point US plan – ed.) is possible given the current disagreements.

– Merz noted.

At the same time, Merz said that he had proposed his own path to peace, which is smaller than the 28-point plan proposed by Washington. The Chancellor emphasized that the key task is to create a document based on the American proposal that can receive Ukraine's approval.

Merz has not yet revealed the details of his version.

The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov23.11.25, 16:50 • 1234 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
United States
Ukraine