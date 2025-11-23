Merz is skeptical about the quick adoption of a peace plan and proposed an alternative

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed doubt that the US peace plan would be approved by Thursday due to existing disagreements. He also stated that he has his own vision for a plan to end the war in Ukraine, but has not yet revealed the details. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

I am skeptical as to whether such a solution (the 28-point US plan – ed.) is possible given the current disagreements. – Merz noted.

At the same time, Merz said that he had proposed his own path to peace, which is smaller than the 28-point plan proposed by Washington. The Chancellor emphasized that the key task is to create a document based on the American proposal that can receive Ukraine's approval.

Merz has not yet revealed the details of his version.

