Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 2242 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 19819 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 40003 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 137922 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 71464 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 62226 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 84240 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 246443 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 203647 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 97137 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
23%
748mm
Popular news
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 55849 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 59064 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 10523 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM • 6604 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 14090 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 6060 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 158333 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 163856 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 246466 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 203660 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 71601 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 205834 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 231276 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 230262 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 213014 views
Actual
Starlink
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
SWIFT

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Police are on the trail of the killer of People's Deputy Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead in Lviv. The shooter was seen on cameras, he was dressed in a Glovo uniform.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources

Police are on the trail of the killer of People's Deputy, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead today in Lviv. This was reported to a journalist by UNN sources.

Details

Sources commented on whether the police are on the killer's trail.

"In fact, yes. Because they see him on cameras," the interlocutor said.

Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder30.08.25, 14:04 • 19825 views

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He was Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

That same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by a UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Volodymyr Groysman
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Lviv