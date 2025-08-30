Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sources

Police are on the trail of the killer of People's Deputy, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, who was shot dead today in Lviv. This was reported to a journalist by UNN sources.

Details

Sources commented on whether the police are on the killer's trail.

"In fact, yes. Because they see him on cameras," the interlocutor said.

Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He was Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

That same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by a UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.