Parubiy did not appeal to law enforcement or the SBU for protection - National Police

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, who was killed on Saturday, August 30, in Lviv, did not apply to the National Police or the Security Service of Ukraine for protection. This was stated by law enforcement officers during a briefing, reports UNN.

Also, neither Andriy Parubiy nor people from his entourage applied to the SBU for protection.

Andriy Parubiy, a people's deputy killed in Lviv, was included in the liquidation list in 2014 for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, he was provided with enhanced security.

For the first time in 2014, Andriy was included in the first liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and before that, for what he did on the Maidan... The special services know about this. In 2022, when Stefanchuk announced that three deputies were included in the Russians' "execution list," Andriy Parubiy was among them. In April, May, he was among those who were helped with security