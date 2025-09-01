Parubiy did not appeal to law enforcement or the SBU for protection - National Police

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 25448 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 20853 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 36890 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 46231 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 44821 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 40220 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 27286 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 22449 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 53426 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 90404 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 52015 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 51655 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 38890 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 36556 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 28962 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 6562 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 36890 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 46232 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 44821 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 40220 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Queen Camilla
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
China
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 594 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 124491 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 256027 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 278178 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 274435 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Times
ChatGPT
Mi-8
S-300 missile system

Parubiy did not appeal to law enforcement or the SBU for protection - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, killed in Lviv, did not request protection from the National Police or the SBU. Despite this, in 2014 he was put on a liquidation list, and in 2022 he was provided with enhanced security.

Parubiy did not appeal to law enforcement or the SBU for protection - National Police

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, who was killed on Saturday, August 30, in Lviv, did not apply to the National Police or the Security Service of Ukraine for protection. This was stated by law enforcement officers during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

Andriy Parubiy did not apply to the National Police for protection

- the police reported.

Also, neither Andriy Parubiy nor people from his entourage applied to the SBU for protection.

There was no appeal from Andriy Parubiy to the Security Service of Ukraine. Nor from his entourage

- the agency representative noted during the briefing.

Addition

Andriy Parubiy, a people's deputy killed in Lviv, was included in the liquidation list in 2014 for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, he was provided with enhanced security.

For the first time in 2014, Andriy was included in the first liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and before that, for what he did on the Maidan... The special services know about this. In 2022, when Stefanchuk announced that three deputies were included in the Russians' "execution list," Andriy Parubiy was among them. In April, May, he was among those who were helped with security

- said Mykola Velychkovych, Andriy Parubiy's colleague from the "European Solidarity" faction.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Rallies in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Lviv