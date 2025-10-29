A lieutenant colonel of OMON, involved in war crimes in the Kyiv region in 2022, was liquidated in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This happened on October 25 in the Kemerovo region: a car exploded, driven by war criminal Veniamin Mazherin, born in 1980. At the time of his death, he was serving in the OMON special unit "Obereg" of the Rosgvardia Directorate for the Kemerovo region.

As noted by the GUR, the "Obereg" unit is one of the Rosgvardia formations that were involved in war crimes in the Kyiv region during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February-March 2022.

Based on collected evidence and eyewitness testimonies, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings against Russian servicemen, including for violations of the laws and customs of war.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that soldiers of the 8th regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully carried out combat operations in Donetsk region. They eliminated three Russians, seized communication equipment, navigation, and documents.