Participated in the occupation of Kyiv region and killings of civilians: OMON lieutenant colonel eliminated in Russia

07:00 AM
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
October 28, 02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"October 29, 02:23 AM
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
07:00 AM
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 28, 06:30 AM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a "shadow harvest." Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 28, 08:05 AM
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 28, 06:46 AM
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM
Participated in the occupation of Kyiv region and killings of civilians: OMON lieutenant colonel eliminated in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3736 views

Lieutenant Colonel Veniamin Mazherin of the OMON Rosgvardia 'Obereg' unit died as a result of a car explosion in the Kemerovo region of the Russian Federation.

Participated in the occupation of Kyiv region and killings of civilians: OMON lieutenant colonel eliminated in Russia

A lieutenant colonel of OMON, involved in war crimes in the Kyiv region in 2022, was liquidated in Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

This happened on October 25 in the Kemerovo region: a car exploded, driven by war criminal Veniamin Mazherin, born in 1980. At the time of his death, he was serving in the OMON special unit "Obereg" of the Rosgvardia Directorate for the Kemerovo region.

As noted by the GUR, the "Obereg" unit is one of the Rosgvardia formations that were involved in war crimes in the Kyiv region during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February-March 2022.

Based on collected evidence and eyewitness testimonies, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings against Russian servicemen, including for violations of the laws and customs of war.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that soldiers of the 8th regiment of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully carried out combat operations in Donetsk region. They eliminated three Russians, seized communication equipment, navigation, and documents.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine