Over 800 units of equipment and hundreds of lives saved: how Valeriy Dubil, Vita Prysyazhnyuk, and the Youth Initiative Charitable Foundation "Nadiya" help the front

In the first half of 2025, the "Nadiia" foundation, together with its partners, transferred over 800 units of equipment to the Defense Forces in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

Specifically, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, National Police, and border guards received 82 modern, powerful electronic warfare (EW) systems with an immersion cooling system and a high frequency range. This is critically important equipment, without which no deployment to positions or evacuation takes place today.

To ensure communication and stable operation, "Nadiia" volunteers provided the military with Starlink kits, charging stations, generators, powerful power banks, and fiber optic kits. For frontline medicine, they provided EasyPulse devices, which help restart the heart in the most extreme conditions, a blood warmer, a patient monitor, and portable hemo-control. For reconnaissance and security, they provided dozens of drones with battery kits, control stations, night vision binoculars, and a helmet with a camera. They also transferred electric scooters for mobility, a car, computers, and equipment for setting up control points.

"We don't just transfer equipment — we clearly understand where and why it needs to go. Because a timely delivered charging station or EW system means someone's life saved. We are in touch with every unit, with every medic, we always ask: what is needed right now? We receive a request and immediately look for a way to help," said Valerii Dubil.

The foundation emphasizes that behind every trip is extensive teamwork, precise planning, and constant interaction with both partners and military personnel on the ground.

"We work every day — with partners, with volunteers, with donors. This is a big joint effort. We don't get tired because we have a purpose and people to work for," adds Vita Prysyazhnyuk.

Support from the foundation goes directly to military units, tactical medicine and evacuation units, control points, and front-line positions. The military notes that the equipment provided by the foundation is critically important.

"Your generators are light when there is none. Your EasyPulse are a chance when the heart stops. Your Starlink stations are stable communication and coordination. Thank you for being with us," says a military medic from Donetsk region.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Charitable Foundation for Youth Initiative "Nadiia," together with patrons and partners, has carried out over 270 humanitarian missions, covering more than 300,000 kilometers. And this work continues: the foundation continues its mission — to save lives.