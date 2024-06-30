$41.340.03
Over 30 attacks in Donetsk region by Russian armed forces - Filashkin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30045 views

More than 30 attacks by the Russian armed forces in the Donetsk region resulted in the deaths of 7 people and injuries to at least 13 others, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure and industrial facilities.

Over 30 attacks in Donetsk region by Russian armed forces - Filashkin

Seven people were killed in Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts, and at least 13 people were wounded as a result of Russian army attacks in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin.

In total, the Russians fired 32 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day.

- the statement reads.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of June 30, according to Vadim Filashkin's Telegram:

Pokrovsky district

It is stated that 4 houses were damaged in Kurakhivka, 1 person was killed and 3 injured. In Kurakhove, a person was wounded and a house was destroyed. In Selidove, 3 administrative buildings and 6 industrial premises were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman community, 3 people were killed and a house in Zarichne was destroyed; in addition, 1 person was injured and 1 house was damaged in Torske. According to the head of the Donetsk RMA, 1 person was killed and 3 injured in Kostyantynivka, 2 private houses were destroyed, 13 private houses, 12 multi-storey buildings, 4 non-residential buildings, 3 administrative buildings, a gym, a shop, 2 infrastructure facilities and 13 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Toretsk TG 2 people died and 6 were wounded, 24 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk TG, 4 private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged. In Siverska TG 2 houses were destroyed and 2 were damaged.

Separately, it is stated that 313 people, including 24 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Recall

UNN reported that in Donetsk region hostile shelling damaged and destroyed the production facilities of a mine in Selydove

Enemy fired on three districts in Kharkiv region, there are casualties30.06.24, 09:27

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Konstantinovka
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
Kharkiv
Poland
