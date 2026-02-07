Over 240 combat engagements occurred at the front during the day - General Staff

As of the evening of February 7, the situation at the front remains tense: the Defense Forces are holding back an intense offensive by the occupiers, accompanied by massive shelling and air strikes. During the day, 241 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy used almost 40 missiles and over 1,600 kamikaze drones along the entire contact line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity is recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where 37 assaults were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Rodynske. Our defenders eliminated and wounded more than 80 occupiers, and also destroyed 42 drones. The situation in the Kostiantynivka direction remains no less difficult – 26 attacks were repelled there in the direction of Ivanopillia, Berestok, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Lyman and Huliaipole directions, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 18 and 15 attacks, respectively. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 12 times towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane, where several battles are still ongoing. In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy carried out 15 assaults, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia, using air support.

In the Orikhiv and Kramatorsk directions, the intensity of fighting was somewhat lower, but the occupiers continue to shell the positions of our troops, using guided aerial bombs.

