Over 240 combat engagements occurred at the front during the day - General Staff

Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told details
February 7, 01:35 PM • 12405 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 17556 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 17551 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 22194 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34278 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46574 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41263 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31528 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 46550 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 46549 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 43857 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
Over 240 combat engagements occurred at the front during the day - General Staff

On February 7, 241 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy used almost 40 missiles and over 1600 kamikaze drones. The highest activity is recorded in the Pokrovsk direction with 37 assaults.

As of the evening of February 7, the situation at the front remains tense: the Defense Forces are holding back an intense offensive by the occupiers, accompanied by massive shelling and air strikes. During the day, 241 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy used almost 40 missiles and over 1,600 kamikaze drones along the entire contact line. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity is recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where 37 assaults were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Rodynske. Our defenders eliminated and wounded more than 80 occupiers, and also destroyed 42 drones. The situation in the Kostiantynivka direction remains no less difficult – 26 attacks were repelled there in the direction of Ivanopillia, Berestok, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Lyman and Huliaipole directions, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 18 and 15 attacks, respectively. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 12 times towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane, where several battles are still ongoing. In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy carried out 15 assaults, particularly in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia, using air support.

In the Orikhiv and Kramatorsk directions, the intensity of fighting was somewhat lower, but the occupiers continue to shell the positions of our troops, using guided aerial bombs.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine