SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles

10:00 AM • 764 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
06:00 AM • 10634 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
February 6, 04:55 PM • 24516 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
February 6, 04:00 PM • 38793 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 33853 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 28764 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM • 37313 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15392 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 37095 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18514 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 17236 views
Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"February 7, 01:46 AM • 7000 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and BurshtynFebruary 7, 04:07 AM • 11648 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulationFebruary 7, 04:30 AM • 20470 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 12523 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

SBU drones struck a research plant in the Tver region, which produces Decilin-M rocket fuel components for X-55 and X-101 missiles. After the hits, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory.

SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles

Drones from the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck an experimental plant in the village of Redkino, Tver Oblast. At this facility, the enemy produces components for rocket fuel "decilin-M" for Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles, as well as fuel additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source noted, after successful hits by SBU drones, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory – a column of black smoke rose above the facility. The FIRMS service, which tracks fires worldwide in real time, recorded active burning at the enterprise.

By the way, the Redkino Experimental Plant is under sanctions from the USA, Great Britain, and a number of other countries.

The SBU continues systemic strikes on key facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The affected plant is an important link in the creation of cruise missiles with which Russia attacks Ukraine. Even a temporary halt in its operation complicates the production of rocket fuel and reduces the enemy's ability to maintain the intensity of shelling of our cities.

- the source noted.

Addition

Local authorities stated that "on February 7 at 3:28, a fire broke out on the territory of the ROZ in Redkino village during a UAV fall. Fire departments of Konakovo district and Tver worked to extinguish the fire."

Russian "media" report that the Redkino Experimental Plant, located at: Redkino urban-type settlement, Zavodskaya street, 1, was attacked. The video was shot approximately 700 meters from the explosion site. After the drones hit the enterprise's territory, several fires broke out there.

Recall

In January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

