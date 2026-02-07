SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missiles

Drones from the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center struck an experimental plant in the village of Redkino, Tver Oblast. At this facility, the enemy produces components for rocket fuel "decilin-M" for Kh-55 and Kh-101 missiles, as well as fuel additives for diesel fuel and aviation kerosene. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As the source noted, after successful hits by SBU drones, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant's territory – a column of black smoke rose above the facility. The FIRMS service, which tracks fires worldwide in real time, recorded active burning at the enterprise.

By the way, the Redkino Experimental Plant is under sanctions from the USA, Great Britain, and a number of other countries.

The SBU continues systemic strikes on key facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex. The affected plant is an important link in the creation of cruise missiles with which Russia attacks Ukraine. Even a temporary halt in its operation complicates the production of rocket fuel and reduces the enemy's ability to maintain the intensity of shelling of our cities. - the source noted.

Addition

Local authorities stated that "on February 7 at 3:28, a fire broke out on the territory of the ROZ in Redkino village during a UAV fall. Fire departments of Konakovo district and Tver worked to extinguish the fire."

Russian "media" report that the Redkino Experimental Plant, located at: Redkino urban-type settlement, Zavodskaya street, 1, was attacked. The video was shot approximately 700 meters from the explosion site. After the drones hit the enterprise's territory, several fires broke out there.

Recall

In January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region, where ballistic missiles are prepared. Some buildings were damaged, and one hangar was significantly hit.