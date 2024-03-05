Over 150 violations recorded at Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russians - Shmyhal

Over the two years of occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, more than 150 gross violations of the plant's operation have been recorded, each of which could be fatal. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Two years ago, armed Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in violation of all international law. An unprecedented case in history that brought the continent to the brink of disaster. Since then, more than 150 gross violations of the plant's operation have been recorded, each of which could be fatal. ," Shmyhal said.

Details

He stressed the need to activate the toughest sanctions against Russia, to use all possible instruments of the IAEA and the UN, and to return Ukrainian control over the plant as soon as possible.

We also plan to complete the construction of the third and fourth units at Khmelnytsky NPP, build units 5 and 6 using AR 1000 technology, create two interconnectors to Europe to strengthen energy integration with the EU, and build new high-maneuverability generation facilities with a capacity of 2-3 GW. - Shmyhal said.

The head of Energoatom Petro Kotin reportedthat the situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP seized by the occupiers is fraught with very bad consequences.