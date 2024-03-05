Over 150 violations recorded at Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russians - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17641 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57526 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43703 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213332 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191697 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176931 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221739 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249387 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155210 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16268 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57526 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213332 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173148 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191697 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11676 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20623 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21179 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37810 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45569 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over 150 violations recorded at Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russians - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29800 views

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, more than 150 safety violations have been recorded at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, each of which could have been fatal.

Over 150 violations recorded at Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied by Russians - Shmyhal

Over the two years of occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, more than 150 gross violations of the plant's operation have been recorded, each of which could be fatal. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Two years ago, armed Russian troops occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in violation of all international law. An unprecedented case in history that brought the continent to the brink of disaster. Since then, more than 150 gross violations of the plant's operation have been recorded, each of which could be fatal.

 ," Shmyhal said.

Details

He stressed the need to activate the toughest sanctions against Russia, to use all possible instruments of the IAEA and the UN, and to return Ukrainian control over the plant as soon as possible.

We also plan to complete the construction of the third and fourth units at Khmelnytsky NPP, build units 5 and 6 using AR 1000 technology, create two interconnectors to Europe to strengthen energy integration with the EU, and build new high-maneuverability generation facilities with a capacity of 2-3 GW.

- Shmyhal said.

March 5: Birthday of the stapler, World Energy Efficiency Day05.03.24, 06:11 • 25079 views

AddendumAddendum

The head of Energoatom Petro Kotin reportedthat the situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP seized by the occupiers is fraught with very bad consequences.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics
International Atomic Energy Agency
United Nations
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
European Union
Europe
Denis Shmyhal
Zaporizhzhia
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90