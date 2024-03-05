March 5: Birthday of the stapler, World Energy Efficiency Day

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50604 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40194 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175130 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220576 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249131 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154931 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371594 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12774 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50604 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205641 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186163 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10516 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19626 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20259 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33838 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41686 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

March 5: Birthday of the stapler, World Energy Efficiency Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25079 views

The first prototype of the stapler was made in the eighteenth century for King Louis XV of France. But it was on March 5, 1867, that the English designer and inventor George McGill received a patent for a special press for stapling sheets of paper.

March 5: Birthday of the stapler, World Energy Efficiency Day

Today, on March 5, office workers in many countries can join the celebration of the birthday of a necessary accessory in their work - a stapler, UNN writes.

The first prototype of the stapler was made in the eighteenth century for King Louis XV of France.

But it was on March 5, 1867, that the English designer and inventor George McGill received a patent for a special press for stapling sheets of paper.

The term "stapler" was first used in 1909. Christian Berger invented the stapler, which works without staples, in 1997.

Nowadays, staplers are available not only for office use, but also for construction and furniture. A stapler is a part of the office interior, so its appearance is also important - manufacturers offer both classic, restrained options and bright, cheerful ones.

Today you can also join the World Energy Efficiency Day. The event was launched in 1998.

Energy efficiency is the prudent consumption of energy, when a person uses less energy to maintain the same or higher level of energy supply. For households, energy efficiency provides an opportunity to reduce utility bills, for businesses to reduce unreasonable costs, and at the state level, it is an opportunity to save energy resources, improve production productivity and industrial competitiveness.

One of the steps towards energy efficiency is the complete elimination of subsidies for those types of energy that lead to unproductive and irrational energy consumption. Many countries use energy efficiency as a national security tool, as it allows them to reduce imports of energy sources from other countries or slow down the depletion of domestic resources.

On March 5, many countries around the world held various events to mark Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day.

Dissociative identity disorder, which is characterized by the presence of two or more distinct identity states that control a person's behavior at different times. It is often caused by severe childhood trauma and is estimated to affect approximately 2% of the population.

Quite often, instead of dissociative identity disorder, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, or rapid cycling bipolar disorder are mistakenly diagnosed.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Conon of Mandon, who lived in Pamphylia in the third century.

The man was engaged in agriculture and was very God-fearing. When the persecution of Christians intensified, he was captured by order of the local ruler Conon. They demanded that he renounce his faith in the Lord, but he refused.

Nails were driven into Conon's legs and he was forced to run in front of the ruler's chariot until he fell dead.

Kostiantyn, Kyrylo, Andrii, and Raisa celebrate their name days on March 5.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
France
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90