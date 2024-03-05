March 5: Birthday of the stapler, World Energy Efficiency Day

Today, on March 5, office workers in many countries can join the celebration of the birthday of a necessary accessory in their work - a stapler, UNN writes.

The first prototype of the stapler was made in the eighteenth century for King Louis XV of France.

But it was on March 5, 1867, that the English designer and inventor George McGill received a patent for a special press for stapling sheets of paper.

The term "stapler" was first used in 1909. Christian Berger invented the stapler, which works without staples, in 1997.

Nowadays, staplers are available not only for office use, but also for construction and furniture. A stapler is a part of the office interior, so its appearance is also important - manufacturers offer both classic, restrained options and bright, cheerful ones.

Today you can also join the World Energy Efficiency Day. The event was launched in 1998.

Energy efficiency is the prudent consumption of energy, when a person uses less energy to maintain the same or higher level of energy supply. For households, energy efficiency provides an opportunity to reduce utility bills, for businesses to reduce unreasonable costs, and at the state level, it is an opportunity to save energy resources, improve production productivity and industrial competitiveness.

One of the steps towards energy efficiency is the complete elimination of subsidies for those types of energy that lead to unproductive and irrational energy consumption. Many countries use energy efficiency as a national security tool, as it allows them to reduce imports of energy sources from other countries or slow down the depletion of domestic resources.

On March 5, many countries around the world held various events to mark Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day.

Dissociative identity disorder, which is characterized by the presence of two or more distinct identity states that control a person's behavior at different times. It is often caused by severe childhood trauma and is estimated to affect approximately 2% of the population.

Quite often, instead of dissociative identity disorder, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, or rapid cycling bipolar disorder are mistakenly diagnosed.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Conon of Mandon, who lived in Pamphylia in the third century.

The man was engaged in agriculture and was very God-fearing. When the persecution of Christians intensified, he was captured by order of the local ruler Conon. They demanded that he renounce his faith in the Lord, but he refused.

Nails were driven into Conon's legs and he was forced to run in front of the ruler's chariot until he fell dead.

Kostiantyn, Kyrylo, Andrii, and Raisa celebrate their name days on March 5.