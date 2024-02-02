Over 150 hostile attacks took place in Zaporizhzhya region, two people were wounded

Zaporizhzhia region suffered 153 strikes by Russian troops over the past day, including 49 drone attacks, two people were wounded, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Friday, UNN reports .

Over the past day, Russian proxies conducted 153 attacks on 25 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. (...) A 40-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka and a 33-year-old resident of Preobrazhenka were wounded as a result of enemy shelling - Malashko said on Telegram.

According to him, the occupants carried out 49 UAV attacks on Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Malynivka, Poltavka, Novoandriivka, Levadne, Novoivanivka, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Huliaipilske, Mali Shcherbaky, Pyatikhatky and Stepove, and also shelled Kamianske with MLRS.

According to Malashko, 103 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Stepove, Stepnohirsk and other frontline towns and villages.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

