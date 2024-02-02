Ukrainian Air Force: 11 out of 24 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night, seven more drones failed to reach targets

On the night of February 2, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 11 out of 24 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, while at least seven more failed to reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

On the night of February 2, 2024, as indicated, the enemy attacked with 24 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea. In particular, the attack was directed at critical infrastructure facilities in the Dnipropetrovs'k region.

"In total, the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 11 enemy UAVs in Dnipro, Kherson, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions. In addition, at least seven attack drones failed to reach their targets and were lost in the area," the Ukrainian Air Force reported on social media.

People and businesses without power in Kryvyi Rih: Russians hit Ukrenergo substation