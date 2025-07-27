Over 150 combat engagements per day: maps from the General Staff

On July 26, 153 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 62 air strikes, used 28 missiles and dropped 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,754 shellings, including 51 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3,927 kamikaze drones for destruction.

The aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of settlements: Bilohirya, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky of Zaporizhzhia region; OdradoKamyanka of Kherson region. Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one artillery piece and one enemy ammunition depot - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the invaders yesterday. The enemy also launched eight air strikes, using 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 337 shellings, ten of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times near Starytsia, Krasne Pershe, and in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were six attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near Radkivka, Kupiansk, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times. They tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretsk, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, Rodynske, Muravka, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Temirivka, Tolstoy, Novokhatske, Myrny, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Voskresenka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces repelled one attack by the occupation forces in the Orikhiv direction in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces ten times yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Yesterday, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 920 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized one tank, four armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher, 199 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 11 cruise missiles, and 122 units of enemy automotive equipment.

"We need to press": Russia's economic losses due to the war in Ukraine will be even more tangible - Zelenskyy