Russia's economic losses due to the war in Ukraine are "really tangible" and "will be even more tangible." This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reported UNN.

He said that on Saturday he heard a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service on the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and individuals associated with the Russian Federation.

Now is precisely the moment when we need to put pressure on Russia – to press so hard that there will be no war next year. They must realize that they will not be able to endure, sanctions must truly strip Russia of its potential. We are working precisely for this - noted the head of state.

He also reported on a conversation with the Main Intelligence Directorate and "the daily mode of work of our diplomacy."

"I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to more actively attract external financing for drones. I also instructed government officials and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to more actively check all agreements with partners – what we must implement one hundred percent, but for now, unfortunately, it is not fully implemented. I expect relevant reports during the week," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, reported that Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036, which is the largest program since the collapse of the USSR.

