"We need to press": Russia's economic losses due to the war in Ukraine will be even more tangible - Zelenskyy

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
05:25 PM • 2964 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 12061 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 30849 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 62265 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 165018 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 73254 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 68962 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 110285 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42371 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55704 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCRcar, some mobilized individuals fledJuly 26, 10:39 AM • 13701 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 11627 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 10391 views
Evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more difficult: a military medic told what injuries Ukrainian soldiers most often receiveJuly 26, 12:30 PM • 5014 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC01:43 PM • 7758 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 165018 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 110285 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 158619 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 132228 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 151900 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC01:43 PM • 7874 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 10449 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 11683 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 14939 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 258278 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Sukhoi Su-27
Financial Times
Facebook

"We need to press": Russia's economic losses due to the war in Ukraine will be even more tangible - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's economic losses from the war are tangible and will become even greater. He heard an intelligence report on the effectiveness of sanctions and instructed to intensify work with partners.

"We need to press": Russia's economic losses due to the war in Ukraine will be even more tangible - Zelenskyy

Russia's economic losses due to the war in Ukraine are "really tangible" and "will be even more tangible." This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, reported UNN.

Details

He said that on Saturday he heard a report from the Foreign Intelligence Service on the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and individuals associated with the Russian Federation.

Now is precisely the moment when we need to put pressure on Russia – to press so hard that there will be no war next year. They must realize that they will not be able to endure, sanctions must truly strip Russia of its potential. We are working precisely for this

- noted the head of state.

He also reported on a conversation with the Main Intelligence Directorate and "the daily mode of work of our diplomacy."

"I instructed the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to more actively attract external financing for drones. I also instructed government officials and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to more actively check all agreements with partners – what we must implement one hundred percent, but for now, unfortunately, it is not fully implemented. I expect relevant reports during the week," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

Recently, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, reported that Russia plans to spend about $1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036, which is the largest program since the collapse of the USSR.

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters14.05.25, 05:36 • 78977 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9