Over 120 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3.4 thousand kamikaze drones - General Staff

07:48 PM • 6250 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 13780 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
04:44 PM • 17007 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 24573 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 30981 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 20650 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 45771 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 31005 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47237 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65588 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 16129 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 22280 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 30884 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"March 9, 03:02 PM • 28734 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 11047 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 42520 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 48135 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 114342 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Hungary
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 8878 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 9754 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 10276 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 11135 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 22368 views
Film
Technology
Social network
Gold
Series

Over 120 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3.4 thousand kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

The General Staff recorded 122 combat engagements and thousands of shellings along the entire front line. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Huliaipole direction.

Over 120 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3.4 thousand kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front. The enemy used 3447 kamikaze drones and carried out 2849 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, used three missiles, carried out 61 air strikes, dropped 151 guided aerial bombs, used 3447 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2849 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, carried out 104 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards the settlement of Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlement of Novoplatonivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve, and in the Zarichne area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the direction of Riznykivka and in the areas of the settlements of Zakitne, Platonivka, Fedorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the Nikyforivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated and 10 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, six units of special equipment, one ammunition depot, one vehicle were destroyed, and three tanks, three artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, five vehicles, and six enemy shelters were damaged. 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Ternove, Berezove, Nove Zaporizhzhia. One combat engagement is ongoing. Kolomiytsi, Chornenkove, Pysantsi, Havrylivka, and Orly were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks in the area of Myrne, Luhivske, Huliaipole, and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Olenokostiantynivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 24 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement in the direction of Prymorske. Veselianka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost a ship and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff09.03.26, 07:44 • 4250 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk