Over 120 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3.4 thousand kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 122 combat engagements at the front. The enemy used 3447 kamikaze drones and carried out 2849 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched two missile strikes, used three missiles, carried out 61 air strikes, dropped 151 guided aerial bombs, used 3447 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2849 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, carried out 104 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards the settlement of Lyman.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlement of Novoplatonivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobysheve, and in the Zarichne area.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the direction of Riznykivka and in the areas of the settlements of Zakitne, Platonivka, Fedorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once in the Nikyforivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Novooleksandrivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated and 10 were wounded in this direction today. One artillery system, six units of special equipment, one ammunition depot, one vehicle were destroyed, and three tanks, three artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, five vehicles, and six enemy shelters were damaged. 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Ternove, Berezove, Nove Zaporizhzhia. One combat engagement is ongoing. Kolomiytsi, Chornenkove, Pysantsi, Havrylivka, and Orly were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 28 attacks in the area of Myrne, Luhivske, Huliaipole, and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Olenokostiantynivka. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 24 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Pryluky, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke, Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement in the direction of Prymorske. Veselianka and Prymorske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

