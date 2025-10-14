Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hours
DTEK reported that energy workers have identified the cause of the accident in Kyiv and plan to restore electricity to all homes in the coming hours. Some consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts temporarily remain without power due to increased load on the energy system.
In Kyiv, due to increased load on the energy system due to increased electricity consumption, work is being carried out at an energy facility.
Part of consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts are temporarily without electricity.