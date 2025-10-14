Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hours

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
07:16 PM • 4848 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 15108 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 20170 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 16848 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 29709 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19095 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 28619 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14520 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 25421 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 11982 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.7m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
"Ukrposhta" launches its own parcel lockers with unique features: what awaits UkrainiansOctober 14, 11:19 AM • 11707 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 20709 views
Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of OctoberOctober 14, 01:12 PM • 3638 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 18728 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of UkraineOctober 14, 03:03 PM • 11321 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 29709 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 28619 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 25421 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 63844 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 64516 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 18767 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 20756 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 31894 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 36387 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 37649 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 938 views

DTEK reported that energy workers have identified the cause of the accident in Kyiv and plan to restore electricity to all homes in the coming hours. Some consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts temporarily remain without power due to increased load on the energy system.

Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hours

Energy workers have established the cause of the accident in Kyiv, electricity is promised to be restored in the coming hours, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv: energy workers have established the cause of the accident, we will restore electricity to all homes in the coming hours 

- the message says.

The right bank of the capital receives water at reduced pressure due to power outages - Kyivvodokanal14.10.25, 21:56 • 1356 views

Recall

In Kyiv, due to increased load on the energy system due to increased electricity consumption, work is being carried out at an energy facility.

Outages in Kyiv: DTEK reports accident on high-voltage lines14.10.25, 21:02 • 1830 views

Part of consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts are temporarily without electricity.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv