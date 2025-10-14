Outages in Kyiv: energy workers identified the cause of the accident, power planned to be restored in the coming hours

Energy workers have established the cause of the accident in Kyiv, electricity is promised to be restored in the coming hours, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv: energy workers have established the cause of the accident, we will restore electricity to all homes in the coming hours - the message says.

The right bank of the capital receives water at reduced pressure due to power outages - Kyivvodokanal

Recall

In Kyiv, due to increased load on the energy system due to increased electricity consumption, work is being carried out at an energy facility.

Outages in Kyiv: DTEK reports accident on high-voltage lines

Part of consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts are temporarily without electricity.