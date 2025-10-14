Outages in Kyiv: DTEK reports accident on high-voltage lines

Due to an accident on high-voltage lines, outages occurred in three districts of the capital, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv: due to an accident on high-voltage lines, outages occurred in Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts - the message says.

According to the company, energy workers are already working on restoration.

Earlier

As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, due to network overload, a problem arose at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. Electricity is partially absent in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.