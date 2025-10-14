Outages in Kyiv: DTEK reports accident on high-voltage lines
Kyiv • UNN
Due to an accident on high-voltage lines in Kyiv, power outages occurred in Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. DTEK energy workers are already working to restore power supply.
According to the company, energy workers are already working on restoration.
As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, due to network overload, a problem arose at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. Electricity is partially absent in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.