The interruption lasted up to a minute: voltage dropped at some stations in the capital's subway due to power outages

In Kyiv, due to power outages at some metro stations, the voltage briefly dropped; currently, all stations are operating normally, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Due to power outages at some metro stations, the voltage briefly dropped, and the system switched to backup power. The interruption lasted up to 1 minute. - the message says.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, all stations are currently operating normally, and the metro is functioning without interruptions.

Three districts of Kyiv without electricity: Kyiv City State Administration announced a problem at one of the energy facilities

Earlier, social media reported that the lights went out at metro stations in the capital.