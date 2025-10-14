The interruption lasted up to a minute: voltage dropped at some stations in the capital's subway due to power outages
At some stations of the Kyiv Metro, the voltage briefly dropped due to power supply interruptions. The system switched to backup power, and all stations are currently operating normally.
Due to power outages at some metro stations, the voltage briefly dropped, and the system switched to backup power. The interruption lasted up to 1 minute.
According to the Kyiv City State Administration, all stations are currently operating normally, and the metro is functioning without interruptions.
Earlier, social media reported that the lights went out at metro stations in the capital.