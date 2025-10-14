$41.610.01
The interruption lasted up to a minute: voltage dropped at some stations in the capital's subway due to power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

At some stations of the Kyiv Metro, the voltage briefly dropped due to power supply interruptions. The system switched to backup power, and all stations are currently operating normally.

The interruption lasted up to a minute: voltage dropped at some stations in the capital's subway due to power outages

In Kyiv, due to power outages at some metro stations, the voltage briefly dropped; currently, all stations are operating normally, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Due to power outages at some metro stations, the voltage briefly dropped, and the system switched to backup power. The interruption lasted up to 1 minute.

- the message says.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, all stations are currently operating normally, and the metro is functioning without interruptions.

Three districts of Kyiv without electricity: Kyiv City State Administration announced a problem at one of the energy facilities

Let's add

Earlier, social media reported that the lights went out at metro stations in the capital.

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv