Three districts of Kyiv without electricity: Kyiv City State Administration announced a problem at one of the energy facilities

Due to network overload, a problem occurred at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. Electricity is partially absent in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Currently, specialists are working to restore power supply.

Emergency outages are in effect in seven regions, and the aftermath of Russian attacks on energy facilities is being eliminated.