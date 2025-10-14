The right bank of the capital receives water at reduced pressure due to power outages - Kyivvodokanal

In the capital, consumers on the right bank are receiving water supply under reduced pressure due to power outages, UNN reports with reference to Kyivvodokanal.

Consumers on the right bank of the city are currently receiving water supply under reduced pressure. Energy workers are promptly carrying out the necessary processes to stabilize operations and restore normal supply of all services to city residents. - the message says.

Recall

In Kyiv, due to increased load on the energy system due to increased electricity consumption, work is being carried out at an energy facility.

Some consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts are temporarily without electricity.

Outages in Kyiv: DTEK reports accident on high-voltage lines