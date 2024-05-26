Outage schedules: DTEK told about electricity limits for Kyiv

Tomorrow, May 27, the electricity limits set by Ukrenergo will be enough for an average of 81% of Kyiv's needs. This was reported by the press service of DTEK, UNN reports.

DTEK said that in Kyiv and Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovs'k regions , according to Ukrenergo's instructions, on May 27, the blackout schedules will be in effect from 06:00 to 24:00.

According to the company, in Kyiv , the limits set by Ukrenergo will be enough to cover 81% of the capital's needs on average.

In case of changes, DTEK promised to promptly inform on its telegram channel.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect from 6 am throughout the day