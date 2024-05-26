ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 48575 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144883 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149416 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245225 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173059 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164529 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148184 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222967 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect from 6 am throughout the day

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect from 6 am throughout the day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28450 views

Tomorrow, from 6 a.m. to midnight, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers across Ukraine.

Tomorrow, on May 27, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, electricity consumption limits for household and industrial consumers will be in effect from 06:00 to 24:00.

If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly outage schedules.

According to the company, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support to the population is not limited.

An explosive device was found at one of the power company's substations in Dnipropetrovs'k region26.05.24, 11:07 • 29096 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising