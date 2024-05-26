Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect from 6 am throughout the day

Tomorrow, on May 27, hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, electricity consumption limits for household and industrial consumers will be in effect from 06:00 to 24:00.

If the limits are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly outage schedules.

According to the company, the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities that provide life support to the population is not limited.

