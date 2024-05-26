An explosive device was found at a power company substation in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Police and sappers were called in to defuse it.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

In the Khmelnytsky region, 11.1 thousand subscribers in 13 settlements were cut off from power in the wake of the missile attack. In the morning, everyone was reconnected. An explosive device was found at one of the power company's substations in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The police and bomb squad were called in to defuse it - the statement said.

It is reported that due to damage to gas distribution networks, gas supply was cut off to more than 1,300 consumers in Vinnytsia region and 35 in Kharkiv region.

An enemy shell hit one of the gas distribution stations in Sumy region. There were no casualties, the equipment was not damaged, and gas supply was not interrupted.

In addition, it is reported that over the past day, May 25 , the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation and commercial imports. Also, during the daytime, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving excess electricity from the country's power system.

From 20:00 to 24:00, restrictions were applied to consumers. No restrictions are planned for the current day, but the situation may be affected by weather conditions and the level of electricity consumption. Therefore, we appeal to consumers to emphasize the importance of reasonable and responsible consumption - the Ministry of Energy informs.

The Ministry of Energy also reports that a shaft lifting machine broke down at a mine in Donetsk Oblast. At the time, there were 14 workers in the mine, and they were all brought to the surface. Repairs are underway.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said that by winter the European Union will increase the capacity to supply electricity to Ukraine.