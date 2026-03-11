Outage schedules are expected only during the evening peak, with power outages in three regions due to enemy attacks

Three regions are experiencing power outages due to enemy attacks, and scheduled power cuts are predicted in some regions during peak evening hours, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers, as noted, are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all consumers as soon as possible.

Schedules

"In some regions, hourly power outage schedules are expected to be applied during peak evening consumption hours. Also, throughout the day, power limitation schedules for businesses and industry are in effect in some regions," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Ukrenergo also clarified that "in certain regions of Ukraine, power limitation schedules for industry are currently being applied, and during peak evening consumption hours, forced hourly outages for all categories of consumers are also predicted."

Consumers where restriction measures are applied are asked to use electricity sparingly throughout the day, if possible, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Russia damaged 9 GW of generation in Ukraine, there are plans to restore approximately 4 GW - Shmyhal