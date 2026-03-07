Oschadbank demands the return of its illegally seized property and valuables from Hungary

On the evening of March 7, Oschadbank announced that it was demanding the return of its illegally seized property and valuables. The press service of the institution reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

After the illegal seizure in Hungary on March 5, 2026, of seven Oschadbank employees, two armored vehicles, and the valuables they were transporting, Ukrainian citizens returned home. But the vehicles and valuables still remain illegally detained - the message says.

As the financial institution noted, the further protection of the rights of Oschadbank of Ukraine in resolving the incident in Hungary will consist of two directions.

First: appealing the decision on restrictive measures regarding the possibility of staying on the territory of the EU, which were groundlessly imposed on the employees of the bank's armored vehicle crew by the Hungarian migration service. The issue of violating the rights of Oschad employees during their detention for more than a day without providing the right to access legal assistance and consular support will also be thoroughly considered.

Second direction: taking legal steps to return the bank's property – two armored vehicles and valuables totaling 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of banking gold.

The full scope of information and supporting documents has been submitted to the National Bank of Ukraine. To additionally confirm its legal position, the bank will contact one of the leading international companies to conduct an independent audit of the processes and contractual relations between all parties involved in the transportation of funds and valuables - the message says.

The bank provides facts regarding the incident in Hungary:

the transportation of funds and valuables was carried out within the framework of an international agreement between Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank Austria. The cargo was processed in accordance with international transportation rules and current European customs procedures;

Oschadbank has a valid license for international transportation, issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety

during a full-scale war, the transportation of valuables by banks is carried out exclusively by land. Such transportation occurs on average weekly;

the armored vehicle crew consisted of 7 full-time employees, whose work experience at the bank ranges from 3 to 21 years. Traditionally, the delivery of international cargo is accompanied by one of the heads of Oschadbank's cash collection department. This time, the deputy director of the department headed the crew;

the funds transported from Vienna to Ukraine belong to Oschad. These funds were entrusted to the bank by Ukrainian citizens and businesses. They were heading to Ukraine for further use in circulation and to saturate the country's cash market;

the packaging of money and valuables was carried out in accordance with all regulatory and transportation requirements.

Oschadbank demands the full return of its armored vehicles and the valuables they were transporting.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the unfounded detention of two armored vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

In Hungary, it was stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with armored vehicles carrying a batch of money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

The National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings regarding the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and a service vehicle of JSC "Oschadbank" on the territory of Hungary. Information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under articles on illegal deprivation of liberty and hostage-taking.

Subsequently, it became known that seven employees of Oschadbank's cash collection service, detained in Hungary on March 5, returned to Ukraine, are in a difficult emotional state, and one has an exacerbated chronic illness. The bank continues to defend its interests regarding the return of 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of gold.