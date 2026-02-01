Oscar-nominated film screenwriter arrested in Tehran

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 4648 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 10760 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 28127 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 19553 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 29493 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 24566 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 42118 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 59017 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 38126 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 35535 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.2m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions workedPhotoFebruary 1, 10:21 AM • 5514 views
In Vinnytsia, a man shot at a notification group: law enforcement officers are searching for the shooterFebruary 1, 10:33 AM • 4208 views
Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two womenPhotoVideoFebruary 1, 10:46 AM • 4824 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a repair base and UAV control points in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia - General StaffFebruary 1, 11:00 AM • 5444 views
The GUR special unit successfully destroyed an occupiers' ammunition depot in Kharkiv region without lossesVideoFebruary 1, 11:36 AM • 6460 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 56338 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 84446 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 62048 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 68469 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 69619 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 18041 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 28622 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 31288 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 34183 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 35805 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Bild
Starlink

Oscar-nominated film screenwriter arrested in Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Mehdi Mahmudyan, co-writer of the screenplay for the film "It Was Just an Unfortunate Accident," has been arrested in Tehran. The arrest occurred after he signed a statement condemning the leader of the Islamic Republic.

Oscar-nominated film screenwriter arrested in Tehran

One of the Oscar-nominated screenwriters of the Iranian drama "It Was Just an Accident" has been arrested in Tehran just weeks before the Academy Awards ceremony, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Film representatives announced on Sunday that Mehdi Mahmudyan was arrested on Saturday. Details regarding the charges against Mahmudyan were not available. But his arrest came just days after Mahmudyan and 16 others signed a statement condemning the leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters.

Two other signatories, Vida Rabbani and Abdullah Momeni, were also arrested.

Jafar Panahi, the award-winning director of "It Was Just an Accident," released a statement on Sunday condemning the arrest of his co-writer.

"Mehdi Mahmudyan is not just a human rights activist and a prisoner of conscience; he is a witness, a listener, and a rare moral personality — a presence whose absence is immediately felt both within and outside the prison walls," Panahi said.

Panahi also signed the statement from January 28. It states, in part: "The mass and systematic killings of citizens who bravely took to the streets to end the illegal regime are an organized state crime against humanity."

Iran is ready to return to negotiations with the United States, but has stated "conditions"30.01.26, 17:08 • 3897 views

Add

The film "It Was Just an Accident" is nominated for Best Screenplay and Best International Film at the Academy Awards ceremony on March 15. The film, secretly shot in Iran, was nominated by France for Best International Film.

Panahi, one of the most famous international filmmakers, has made films while imprisoned, under house arrest, and banned from entering. "It Was Just an Accident," a revenge drama and winner of the Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival, was inspired by Panahi's last stay in prison. It was there that he met Mahmudyan. Panahi called him a "pillar" for other prisoners.

The screenplay for "It Was Just an Accident" was written by Panahi, Mahmudyan, Nader Saiver, and Shadmer Rastin.

Last fall, Panahi was again sentenced to a year in prison and a two-year ban from leaving Iran after being found guilty of "propaganda activities against the system." Panahi, who traveled abroad with the film, said he would return to Iran despite the verdict.

Panahi has repeatedly spoken out against the repression.

"As we stand here, the state of Iran is shooting protesters, and a brutal massacre is taking place on the streets of Iran," Panahi said last month at the National Board of Review Awards ceremony in New York. "Today, the real scene is not on screens, but on the streets of Iran. The Islamic Republic has unleashed bloodshed to delay its collapse."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Director
Film
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Associated Press
Tehran
New York City
France
Iran