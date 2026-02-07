Organizers of Islamabad terror attack, which killed over 30 people, detained: Pakistan claims foreign involvement

Pakistani security forces have detained four suspects in connection with a bloody terrorist attack on a Shiite mosque that killed 31 people. Among those arrested is the alleged mastermind of the attack, whom authorities identified as an Afghan national linked to the Islamic State terrorist group. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred on Friday on the outskirts of the capital: a suicide bomber opened fire on guards near the main gate, then detonated explosives near the entrance to the mosque's inner hall. The regional branch of ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it considers Shiites legitimate targets. The explosion was the deadliest terrorist attack in Islamabad since 2008, leaving 169 people injured.

Pakistani security forces thwarted extremist attacks in Balochistan province: almost 70 militants eliminated

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reported that the detained organizer was trained in Afghanistan. The official also accused India of financially supporting the attack, but has not yet provided direct evidence to support this claim. New Delhi and Kabul have so far refrained from official comments on these accusations.

Calls to the international community and security measures

Naqvi emphasized that several militant groups use Afghan territory as a springboard for attacks on Pakistan. He called on the international community to intervene in the situation, warning that regional instability could spread to neighboring countries.

The minister acknowledged the existence of security gaps, but noted that for every successful terrorist attack, there are dozens that law enforcement agencies manage to prevent.

Raids are currently underway in the country to identify other members of the terrorist cell. The authorities promise to strengthen the protection of religious sites and accelerate the investigation to bring all those involved to justice in accordance with anti-terrorism legislation.

Suicide bomber detonates in Shia mosque in Pakistan: at least 31 dead – media