Pakistani security forces thwarted extremist attacks in Balochistan province: almost 70 militants eliminated

At least 67 militants were killed in clashes with Pakistani security forces in several cities of the southwestern Balochistan province. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

At least 67 militants were killed on Saturday during clashes with Pakistani security forces in several cities of the southwestern Balochistan province - the publication writes.

It is noted that during coordinated militant attacks, about 10 police and security personnel and 11 civilians were also killed, security officials who wished to remain anonymous said. 24 police officers were injured.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, condemned the attacks and praised the security forces for repelling them, noting that they killed dozens of militants.

The attacks came a day after the Pakistani army said it had killed 41 militants during separate raids in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan and has been facing a separatist insurgency for decades.

The banned separatist group "Balochistan Liberation Army" claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks, stating that it carried them out simultaneously across the province. The BLA stated that it killed 84 Pakistani security personnel.

Pakistani military repelled an attack by militants in Balochistan, eliminating 12 attackers who tried to take hostages at a police station. The terrorists stole millions of rupees from banks but were destroyed during a shootout.