Suicide bomber detonates in Shia mosque in Pakistan: at least 31 dead – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

In Islamabad, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a Shia mosque during prayers, killing at least 31 people and wounding over 160. Guards tried to stop the attacker, who opened fire before activating explosives.

Suicide bomber detonates in Shia mosque in Pakistan: at least 31 dead – media

A suicide bomber carried out a terrorist attack in a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The explosion killed at least 31 people and injured more than 160, some of whom are in critical condition. This is reported by AP News, according to UNN.

According to local authorities, the attack took place in the large Khadija al-Kubra mosque. TV footage and photos from social media show police and local residents transporting the injured to hospitals. Eyewitnesses describe chaos inside the building – bodies of the dead and injured calling for help lay on the floor.

One of the witnesses, Hussein Shah, noted that he heard a loud explosion in the mosque's courtyard, after which he went inside and saw dozens of dead and many more injured.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion falls on militants, particularly the Pakistani "Taliban" or the "Islamic State" group, which have previously carried out attacks on Shiite believers.

According to preliminary information, mosque guards tried to stop the suspect. He opened fire on them, and then detonated explosives among the people.

In recent months, Pakistan has seen a sharp increase in militant attacks, mainly linked to separatist groups and the Pakistani "Taliban." The country's authorities also claim the activity of extremists who have ties to Afghanistan, although official Kabul denies these accusations.

Recall

Pakistani armed forces, with the help of drones and helicopters, retook control of the city of Nushki from separatists. As a result of the fighting, 58 people died.

