Organized a scheme for men to travel abroad with fictitious disabilities: a doctor will be tried in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a doctor who helped men obtain fictitious disabilities and travel abroad will face trial. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors approved and sent to court an indictment against a 40-year-old woman on the facts of committing the following crimes:

drawing up and issuing by an official of a knowingly false official document (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

facilitating the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by providing means and removing obstacles, using official position, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons and for mercenary motives (Parts 2, 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that a surgeon from one of the inter-district medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) in Kharkiv, back in 2023, offered her military-eligible acquaintance to leave Ukraine. It should be noted that as of January 1, 2025, MSECs in Ukraine will be disbanded.

The suspect did not conduct a medical examination, entered fictitious information into documents, "diagnosing" the man with a serious illness.

Thanks to this, he received a certificate of having a second group disability for three years. The man went abroad on the basis of a fictitious certificate and never returned to Ukraine.

She also "helped" two other draft dodgers in a similar way. Each paid her about 20,000 hryvnias for the "service."

After the liquidation of the MSEC, the offender took the position of administrator of one of Kharkiv's hospitals. The maximum sanction for these articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to nine years.

