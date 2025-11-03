Organized a scheme for men to travel abroad with fictitious disabilities: a doctor will be tried in Kharkiv

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
03:27 PM • 4786 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10284 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11509 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18578 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14088 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13968 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27911 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32874 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29612 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25274 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45087 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 34101 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40096 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19407 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30131 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18578 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 16771 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 30153 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 40119 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 45115 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kim Kardashian
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 1994 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 12493 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 19431 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 27964 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 49143 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
S-400 missile system
Series
The Guardian

Organized a scheme for men to travel abroad with fictitious disabilities: a doctor will be tried in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

The woman entered false information into documents, which allowed draft dodgers to obtain disability certificates and leave Ukraine.

Organized a scheme for men to travel abroad with fictitious disabilities: a doctor will be tried in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, a doctor who helped men obtain fictitious disabilities and travel abroad will face trial. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Prosecutors approved and sent to court an indictment against a 40-year-old woman on the facts of committing the following crimes:

  • drawing up and issuing by an official of a knowingly false official document (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • facilitating the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by providing means and removing obstacles, using official position, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons and for mercenary motives (Parts 2, 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
      • obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        The investigation established that a surgeon from one of the inter-district medical and social expert commissions (MSEC) in Kharkiv, back in 2023, offered her military-eligible acquaintance to leave Ukraine. It should be noted that as of January 1, 2025, MSECs in Ukraine will be disbanded.

        The suspect did not conduct a medical examination, entered fictitious information into documents, "diagnosing" the man with a serious illness.

        Thanks to this, he received a certificate of having a second group disability for three years. The man went abroad on the basis of a fictitious certificate and never returned to Ukraine.

        She also "helped" two other draft dodgers in a similar way. Each paid her about 20,000 hryvnias for the "service."

        After the liquidation of the MSEC, the offender took the position of administrator of one of Kharkiv's hospitals. The maximum sanction for these articles provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to nine years.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that a man would be tried in Kharkiv region for organizing the illegal transportation of men across the border during martial law.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        State Border of Ukraine
        Prosecutor General of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Kharkiv