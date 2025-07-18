Ordered to destroy a village in Kyiv region: Russian general received an in absentia suspicion notice

A Russian occupying army colonel-general, who ordered the destruction of the village of Teterivske in the Kyiv region, has been notified of suspicion. As a result of the invaders' attack, two civilians were killed and 74 residential buildings were destroyed, UNN writes with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, a Russian Armed Forces colonel-general, who in March 2022 held the position of commander of the Eastern Military District, was заочно notified of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the statement says.

According to the SBU, it is about the former commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Chaiko.

Details

The investigation found that the suspect, during a service meeting of military unit and formation commanders of the Russian invading army, who were advancing on the territory of the Kyiv region, gave a criminal order to strike the village of Teterivske, Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region, using combat aircraft and artillery. The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that Teterivske is not a military target, as no defensive measures were carried out there by the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the defense of the Kyiv region.

In execution of the clearly criminal order, his subordinate servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces group "EAST" carried out aviation missile-bomb and artillery strikes on the specified settlement. As a result, 74 residential buildings in the village were destroyed and damaged, and two civilians from among the residents of the village were killed. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Addition

Prosecutors and the SBU identified the Russian colonel who on April 29, 2024, ordered an attack on Odesa with an Iskander-M missile with a cluster warhead. As a result of the strike on the "Health Route," 8 civilians, including a 4-year-old child, were killed and 23 were injured.

A Russian captain was sentenced to 12 years in prison for cruel treatment of civilians in Yahidne, Chernihiv region. He held 369 people, including 69 minors, as a "human shield" in the basement of a school, which led to the death of 10 people.