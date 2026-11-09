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Orbán’s brother detained for illegally smuggling people across the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Áron Orbán was detained in Hungary, Péter Magyar said. Law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the detention or the grounds for it.

Orbán’s brother detained for illegally smuggling people across the border

In Hungary, former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s brother, Áron, was detained in a human trafficking case. Daily News Hungary reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar reported on social media, citing information from local media, that Áron Orbán had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking.

However, law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the fact of his detention or the specific grounds for it.

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has also reacted to the detention of his brother.

"Today, the government must provide an explanation to the National Security Committee regarding the espionage scandal. This settling of scores is a diversionary maneuver. What is happening in Hungary is not accountability but settling scores. Whenever the government finds itself in an uncomfortable position, the ÁVH (State Security Authority) intervenes. The goal of this dirty game is to eliminate political opponents and establish a one-party system. I am the target, while my brother is merely a pawn," Viktor Orbán wrote on social media.

It is noted that Áron Orbán’s name had previously appeared in an investigation into alleged abuses related to the issuance of residence permits to foreign nationals on the basis of employment. The local outlet Telex reported that business entities linked to him may have facilitated the arrival of Vietnamese citizens in Hungary.

His company, Multi Shoot Zrt., reportedly registered Vietnamese applicants for a two-day first-aid course at the University of Pécs; this may have helped them obtain Schengen visas.

The report also states that Áron Orbán approached a government commissioner with a request to expedite the processing of certain visa applications.

Orbán may have been a KGB informant, and his reports are likely lying in Moscow - investigation06.11.26, 12:27 • 8217 views

Olga Rozgon

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