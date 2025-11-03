Orban prepares "grand bargain" with Trump on energy and nuclear technology

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is preparing for an important meeting with Donald Trump in Washington on November 7. The main topic of negotiations is energy, in particular Budapest's dependence on Russian resources and the possibility of expanding cooperation with the United States in the nuclear sphere. This is reported by Index, writes UNN.

Details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will arrive in Washington on November 7 for talks with US President Donald Trump. According to government sources, Budapest has prepared a "grand deal" centered on a compromise between Russian energy resources and American nuclear technologies.

According to sources, the Hungarian proposal envisages that the US will recognize the impossibility for Hungary to quickly abandon Russian oil and gas – given historical, geographical and technical factors. In exchange, Budapest is ready to deepen cooperation with the US in the field of nuclear energy, in particular regarding small modular reactors, fuel storage systems and new fuel elements.

Against the backdrop of these negotiations, not only an energy, but also a geopolitical agreement is being formed – Hungary seeks to balance between maintaining access to Russian resources and strengthening partnership with Washington.

In one of his recent radio interviews, Orbán hinted that he would try to negotiate with Trump to ease US sanctions on Russian oil.

We understand the position of the United States, but Hungary has its own realities. We are looking for a solution that will allow us to protect our energy security without violating our partnership with the United States. – Orbán stated.

