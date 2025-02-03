Orban did not answer whether he personally considers Russia an aggressor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that it is the official position of the European Union to consider Russia an aggressor. He did not voice his personal attitude, but he believes that historians should be left to assess this. He said this in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, reports UNN.

Orban said that Hungary has never considered sanctions against Russia as an appropriate means to end the war.

Orban noted that he follows the position of the EU, which calls Russia an aggressor.

“This is the official position of the European Union. I am behaving loyally there,” Orban said.

When asked if he personally thought otherwise, Orban replied: “Hmm... (hesitates) Let's leave the assessment to historians. I am a politician, and we have an EU decision. This makes me talk about “Russian aggression”.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister believes that it was clear from the very beginning that a Ukrainian victory in the war was impossible.

“We made a big mistake in February 2022. We should have immediately isolated the conflict, forced a ceasefire and started negotiations. From the very beginning, it was clear that a Ukrainian victory was impossible unless we started an all-out war. This was not an option. Today, we can only help Ukraine with a ceasefire and peace.

Orban also claimed that no weapons would be enough to ensure Ukraine's victory.

“The West can only win this war if it sends its soldiers to Ukraine. And we have ruled this out. Ukrainians simply do not have enough soldiers. That's why we need Trump now,” Orban said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has again threatened to veto European Union sanctions against Russia when they are due to be renewed in six months if Ukraine does not resume transit of Russian gas by then.