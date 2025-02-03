Orban did not answer whether he personally considers Russia an aggressor

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Orban did not answer whether he personally considers Russia an aggressor

Kyiv

The Hungarian prime minister refused to express his personal position on Russian aggression, referring to the official position of the EU. He also said that the Ukrainian victory is impossible without direct intervention of Western troops.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that it is the official position of the European Union to consider Russia an aggressor. He did not voice his personal attitude, but he believes that historians should be left to assess this. He said this in an interview with the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, reports UNN.

Details

Orban said that Hungary has never considered sanctions against Russia as an appropriate means to end the war.

Orban noted that he follows the position of the EU, which calls Russia an aggressor.

“This is the official position of the European Union. I am behaving loyally there,” Orban said.

When asked if he personally thought otherwise, Orban replied: “Hmm... (hesitates) Let's leave the assessment to historians. I am a politician, and we have an EU decision. This makes me talk about “Russian aggression”.

In addition, the Hungarian prime minister believes that it was clear from the very beginning that a Ukrainian victory in the war  was impossible.

“We made a big mistake in February 2022. We should have immediately isolated the conflict, forced a ceasefire and started negotiations. From the very beginning, it was clear that a Ukrainian victory was impossible unless we started an all-out war. This was not an option. Today, we can only help Ukraine with a ceasefire and peace.

Orban also claimed that no weapons would be enough to ensure Ukraine's victory.

“The West can only win this war if it sends its soldiers to Ukraine. And we have ruled this out. Ukrainians simply do not have enough soldiers. That's why we need Trump now,” Orban said.

AddendumAddendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has again threatened to veto European Union sanctions against Russia when they are due to be renewed in six months if Ukraine does not resume transit of Russian gas by then.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

