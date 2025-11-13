Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees

Bail has been posted for two defendants in the energy corruption case. This was reported to UNN by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Details

Chemerys confirmed that bail of UAH 25 million and UAH 12 million was posted for both suspects.

According to UNN sources, the individuals in question are Lyudmyla Zorina and Lesya Ustymenko.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

The HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for back-office employee Lesya Ustymenko in the form of detention for 60 days with a bail of UAH 25 million. This is related to the case of corruption in the energy sector, particularly at JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom", known as Operation "Midas".

On November 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint for private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, who is suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds at Energoatom.