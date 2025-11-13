Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
06:55 PM • 6888 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
04:42 PM • 19307 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 50365 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 32735 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 32599 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 69285 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 41983 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 39364 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37416 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33305 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 34985 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 56640 views
Explosions occurred at an oil refinery in Russia: the atmospheric-vacuum oil distillation unit was disabledPhotoVideoNovember 13, 12:06 PM • 10803 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhotoNovember 13, 12:51 PM • 21542 views
"We are looking for a balance between the front and the rear": Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of expanding mobilizationNovember 13, 02:07 PM • 9558 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 50418 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 69325 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 56837 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 46603 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 103547 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Republic of Ireland
Sudan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 54787 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 54747 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 44584 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 82960 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 82529 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
SWIFT
Mi-8

Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 874 views

Bail of 25 and 12 million hryvnias was posted for two suspects in the energy corruption case, Lyudmyla Zorina and Lesya Ustymenko. They were remanded in custody in the case known as Operation "Midas", concerning the systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties.

Operation "Midas": bail posted for two "back-office" employees

Bail has been posted for two defendants in the energy corruption case. This was reported to UNN by Olesya Chemerys, head of the communications department at the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Details

Chemerys confirmed that bail of UAH 25 million and UAH 12 million was posted for both suspects.

According to UNN sources, the individuals in question are Lyudmyla Zorina and Lesya Ustymenko.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic state-owned enterprises, particularly JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search of the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

The SAP later revealed details, noting that the main activity of the criminal organization was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties, ranging from 10 to 15% of the contract value.

The HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for back-office employee Lesya Ustymenko in the form of detention for 60 days with a bail of UAH 25 million. This is related to the case of corruption in the energy sector, particularly at JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom", known as Operation "Midas".

On November 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial restraint for private entrepreneur Lyudmyla Zorina, who is suspected of participating in a large-scale scheme of embezzlement of funds at Energoatom.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Energoatom
Energy
Search
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine