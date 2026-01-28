OpenAI Unveils Prism – a Specialized AI Tool for Scientific Research

$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 15348 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 27589 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 23126 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 36098 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 23879 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 42810 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23456 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17724 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 36730 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28204 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Raped and tortured a civilian in Zaporizhzhia: Russian soldier notified of suspicionJanuary 27, 03:21 PM • 6216 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: the shooter turned out to be a former military manJanuary 27, 03:33 PM • 18067 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 21074 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13078 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12830 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 36098 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 28778 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 42810 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 44023 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 36730 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Oleh Kiper
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 12853 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 13104 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 21102 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 26010 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33603 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

OpenAI Unveils Prism – a Specialized AI Tool for Scientific Research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

OpenAI has launched Prism – a free AI tool based on GPT-5.2 for scientists. It integrates article writing, citation, and data visualization functions, operating as a cloud-based editor with LaTeX support.

OpenAI Unveils Prism – a Specialized AI Tool for Scientific Research

OpenAI has officially launched Prism – a new free AI-powered workspace designed specifically for scientists and academia. The tool is based on the latest GPT-5.2 model and integrates article writing, citation, and data visualization functions into a single professional interface. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Prism functions as a cloud-based editor with native LaTeX support – a formatting standard used in most scientific publications. Thanks to the GPT-5.2 model, researchers can not only edit text but also convert handwritten diagrams or whiteboard drawings into high-quality digital graphics for publications. In addition, AI helps quickly find relevant literature on a topic and automatically generate lists of sources.

"Humanity must wake up": Anthropic CEO warns about AI dangers27.01.26, 09:46 • 4146 views

I think 2026 will be to AI and science what 2025 was to AI and software development

— said OpenAI Vice President Kevin Weil, emphasizing the significant increase in scientific queries in ChatGPT.

Collaboration and Accessibility

The development of Prism was made possible by the acquisition and redesign of the Crixet platform. The new product allows an unlimited number of researchers to work on one project simultaneously, which should simplify international scientific cooperation. At the same time, OpenAI emphasizes the importance of human control: users are advised to check generated data and references for accuracy.

Prism is currently available for free to all individual ChatGPT users. In the near future, the company plans to expand access to the tool for educational institutions and corporate clients within the Enterprise and Education packages. 

ChatGPT developer wants to be a partner in scientific research: what is it about26.01.26, 17:54 • 2902 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Trend
Brand
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Bloomberg L.P.