OpenAI Unveils Prism – a Specialized AI Tool for Scientific Research

OpenAI has officially launched Prism – a new free AI-powered workspace designed specifically for scientists and academia. The tool is based on the latest GPT-5.2 model and integrates article writing, citation, and data visualization functions into a single professional interface. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Prism functions as a cloud-based editor with native LaTeX support – a formatting standard used in most scientific publications. Thanks to the GPT-5.2 model, researchers can not only edit text but also convert handwritten diagrams or whiteboard drawings into high-quality digital graphics for publications. In addition, AI helps quickly find relevant literature on a topic and automatically generate lists of sources.

I think 2026 will be to AI and science what 2025 was to AI and software development — said OpenAI Vice President Kevin Weil, emphasizing the significant increase in scientific queries in ChatGPT.

Collaboration and Accessibility

The development of Prism was made possible by the acquisition and redesign of the Crixet platform. The new product allows an unlimited number of researchers to work on one project simultaneously, which should simplify international scientific cooperation. At the same time, OpenAI emphasizes the importance of human control: users are advised to check generated data and references for accuracy.

Prism is currently available for free to all individual ChatGPT users. In the near future, the company plans to expand access to the tool for educational institutions and corporate clients within the Enterprise and Education packages.

