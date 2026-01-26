ChatGPT developer wants to be a partner in scientific research: what is it about

$43.140.03
01:53 PM
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 27047 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 31669 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM
January 23, 03:12 PM
UNN Lite
02:43 PM
02:07 PM
11:48 AM
January 24, 11:07 AM
January 24, 08:56 AM
ChatGPT developer wants to be a partner in scientific research: what is it about

Kyiv • UNN

 194 views

According to a new OpenAI report, AI is increasingly being used as a research partner, increasing research productivity and volume. Almost 1.3 million users weekly discuss advanced topics in the exact sciences.

ChatGPT developer wants to be a partner in scientific research: what is it about

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used as a research partner for mathematicians and scientists, according to a new OpenAI report provided to Axios, UNN writes.

Details

OpenAI claims that AI can make scientists more productive by increasing the volume of research that can be conducted, ultimately leading to more life-saving breakthroughs.

According to the OpenAI report, an internal analysis of a random sample of anonymized ChatGPT conversations from January to December last year showed:

  • the average weekly number of messages on “advanced STEM topics” increased by almost 47% over the year;
    • as of January this year, almost 1.3 million users discuss “advanced STEM topics” weekly, with an average of 8.4 million ChatGPT messages on these topics.

      Topics, as indicated, include mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering for graduate students and researchers.

      Among the users and messages considered by OpenAI, ChatGPT was most often used for advanced research in computer science, data science, and artificial intelligence.

      "More and more researchers are using advanced reasoning systems to solve open problems, interpret complex data, and accelerate iterations in experimental work," said Kevin Weil, OpenAI's Vice President of Science, in the report.

      "We are still in the early stages, but the pace of adoption and the quality of work indicate that science is entering a new phase of acceleration," he noted.

      According to the report, most scientists and engineers use ChatGPT for writing and communication. The smallest proportion uses it for analysis and calculations.

      GPT-5.2 has now "moved from a competitive level towards mathematical research," according to the report, with most users turning to it for structural equation models.

      The report also shows frequent use of ChatGPT for computational chemistry and elementary particle physics, among other types of work in biology, chemistry, and physics.

      "OpenAI encourages policymakers to expand the use of artificial intelligence in science and research, including scaling up AI skills training, opening access to data and advanced AI technologies to more people, and modernizing AI infrastructure," the publication writes.

      OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT: new "Go" plan and billion-dollar investments17.01.26, 03:29

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyTechnologies
      Technology
      OpenAI
      ChatGPT