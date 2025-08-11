$41.390.07
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain insists on Zelenskyy's involvement in Putin-Trump talks - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

European leaders, including Macron and Merz, insist on Ukraine's participation in Trump-Putin talks. British Prime Minister Starmer demands mandatory involvement of President Zelenskyy in the negotiations between the US and Russian leaders regarding the war in Ukraine.

Britain insists on Zelenskyy's involvement in Putin-Trump talks - Politico

Europe is "intensively preparing" for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Russian dictator, and leaders of leading countries have already made statements - in particular, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz expressed hope for the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans in key issues after the war. According to Politico, Starmer insists on an "iron" ceasefire and the mandatory involvement of Zelensky in the upcoming negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

A number of European countries, on the eve of the Trump-Putin summit, united under the slogan "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine" and the need for security guarantees. In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that "Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians," and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed hope that "what happens in Alaska on Friday should not be without results."

What is known about Britain's priorities. A few days ago, the Office of the British Prime Minister announced a conversation between Prime Minister Starmer and US President Trump. The parties reaffirmed unwavering support for President Zelensky and ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Politico, citing a person familiar with the negotiations on the part of Great Britain, deciphered Keir Starmer's "main priorities."

The Prime Minister of Great Britain insists on involving Zelensky in the negotiations and on a strict ceasefire that will be fully controlled.

- writes Politico London Playbook.

The British government insists that Ukraine must retain all opportunities to ensure the protection of "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting in Alaska, will "test" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his readiness to end the war in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine