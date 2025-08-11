Britain insists on Zelenskyy's involvement in Putin-Trump talks - Politico

Europe is "intensively preparing" for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Russian dictator, and leaders of leading countries have already made statements - in particular, French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz expressed hope for the participation of Ukrainians and Europeans in key issues after the war. According to Politico, Starmer insists on an "iron" ceasefire and the mandatory involvement of Zelensky in the upcoming negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

A number of European countries, on the eve of the Trump-Putin summit, united under the slogan "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine" and the need for security guarantees. In a recent statement, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that "Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukrainians," and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed hope that "what happens in Alaska on Friday should not be without results."

What is known about Britain's priorities. A few days ago, the Office of the British Prime Minister announced a conversation between Prime Minister Starmer and US President Trump. The parties reaffirmed unwavering support for President Zelensky and ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Politico, citing a person familiar with the negotiations on the part of Great Britain, deciphered Keir Starmer's "main priorities."

The Prime Minister of Great Britain insists on involving Zelensky in the negotiations and on a strict ceasefire that will be fully controlled. - writes Politico London Playbook.

The British government insists that Ukraine must retain all opportunities to ensure the protection of "sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting in Alaska, will "test" Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his readiness to end the war in Ukraine.

