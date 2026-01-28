Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

In Russia, the powers of the Ministry of Defense are being expanded, giving the military leadership access to citizens' credit histories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, the head of the main military-political department of the Russian army will have the right to request data from financial institutions. This refers to full financial information - loans, debts, guarantors, etc.

According to the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, this decision is presented as part of the "fight against corruption." But granting access to citizens' financial information to an institution responsible for "military-patriotic work" in the army means combining ideological and financial oversight.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also noted that under the guise of anti-corruption activities, the Russian authorities are building a control system in which law enforcement agencies gain access to citizens' personal and financial data.

Credit history can become a tool of pressure in the context of mobilization in the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Defense will be able to identify financially vulnerable people and create mechanisms for coercion to sign contracts or "preventive work" with disloyal individuals. This is another step towards a military-police state - the post says.

Recall

The Russian Federation has launched forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, which resembles a targeted "disposal" of the local population. Often, those mobilized, including those with disabilities, are used as "cannon fodder" to identify Ukrainian positions.