One step closer to total control: Russian Ministry of Defense gains access to citizens' credit histories

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
11:48 AM • 2954 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10934 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 16512 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 17279 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 19034 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 24129 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 42155 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 56269 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 42243 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 71561 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
98%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with ChinaJanuary 28, 04:47 AM • 20214 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General StaffJanuary 28, 04:58 AM • 25792 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 17621 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 15400 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 30654 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 6008 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 30911 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 71567 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 52234 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 69909 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Jerome Powell
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 27538 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 26699 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 33942 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 37085 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 43083 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

One step closer to total control: Russian Ministry of Defense gains access to citizens' credit histories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense is expanding its powers, gaining access to citizens' credit histories to combat corruption. This will allow it to identify financially vulnerable individuals and use the data to coerce them into signing contracts.

One step closer to total control: Russian Ministry of Defense gains access to citizens' credit histories
Photo: Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

In Russia, the powers of the Ministry of Defense are being expanded, giving the military leadership access to citizens' credit histories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

From now on, the head of the main military-political department of the Russian army will have the right to request data from financial institutions. This refers to full financial information - loans, debts, guarantors, etc.

According to the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, this decision is presented as part of the "fight against corruption." But granting access to citizens' financial information to an institution responsible for "military-patriotic work" in the army means combining ideological and financial oversight.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also noted that under the guise of anti-corruption activities, the Russian authorities are building a control system in which law enforcement agencies gain access to citizens' personal and financial data.

Credit history can become a tool of pressure in the context of mobilization in the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Defense will be able to identify financially vulnerable people and create mechanisms for coercion to sign contracts or "preventive work" with disloyal individuals. This is another step towards a military-police state

- the post says.

Recall

The Russian Federation has launched forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, which resembles a targeted "disposal" of the local population. Often, those mobilized, including those with disabilities, are used as "cannon fodder" to identify Ukrainian positions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Bank card
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk