A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in Dymer, Kyiv region, following a Russian drone attack that partially destroyed the entrance of a five-story residential building. Rescuers have so far evacuated nine people, while 14 other residents remain unreachable. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on November 22, according to UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, rescue operations in Dymer have been ongoing since morning. All necessary services are working at the site of the strike; they continue clearing the rubble and searching for people.

A search-and-rescue operation has been ongoing in Dymer, Kyiv region, since morning. The entrance of a five-story building was partially destroyed by a Russian drone attack. I thank our rescuers, who acted quickly: nine people have already been evacuated and the fire has been contained. But, unfortunately, there may still be people under the rubble: 14 people remain unreachable - Zelenskyy reported.

The president also noted that a child was injured as a result of a Russian strike with guided aerial bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, Timur Tkachenko, also reported on the situation in Dymer.

According to the information available to him, the body of the first person killed was recovered from under the rubble.

In Dymer, the body of a deceased person was extricated from under the rubble of a high-rise building. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. The search-and-rescue operation continues - he wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The number of injured people in the settlement has now risen to three. In particular, a woman born in 1972 was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Additionally

The head of state also provided statistics on Russian attacks over the past week. According to him, 20 regions of Ukraine came under attack. During this period, Russian forces used approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 aerial bombs, and 165 missiles of various types.

Zelenskyy emphasized that a significant proportion of the missiles used by Russia were ballistic, including North Korean-made missiles. According to him, Moscow continues to help Pyongyang modernize these weapons to improve the accuracy of their strikes.

A significant proportion of them are ballistic missiles, including North Korean ones, which the Russians are constantly helping Pyongyang modernize so that they can strike more accurately. Against this backdrop, it is particularly difficult to understand the delays in supplying anti-ballistic systems to Ukraine. We need to strengthen our defense - the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Zelenskyy separately drew attention to the need to accelerate the delivery of missiles for Patriot air defense systems. In particular, this concerns weapons that have already been funded by international partners under the PURL program.

It is very important that America allow the transfer of missiles for the "Patriot" systems that have already been paid for by partners under PURL. It is also important to continue contributions to the PURL program, which is our main source of anti-ballistic missiles. I thank everyone who is helping with this - Zelenskyy concluded.

Reminder

A Russian strike destroyed the entrance of a five-story building in Vyshhorod district. A search-and-rescue operation is currently ongoing at the site of the incident.