One Patriot battery is not enough to protect Kyiv – Ihnat stated and explained why

Kyiv • UNN

 • 519 views

Yurii Ihnat stated that one Patriot battery is not enough to protect large cities like Kyiv, as several systems are needed for effective airspace coverage from different sides. Germany plans to purchase two Patriot systems for Ukraine, awaiting approval from the USA.

One Patriot battery is not enough to protect Kyiv – Ihnat stated and explained why

One Patriot battery is not enough to protect large cities like Kyiv. To cover large areas, cities need several systems to effectively cover the airspace from different sides. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN

In June, eight "Kinzhal" missiles out of 17, over 150 cruise missiles, and dozens of "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles were intercepted. Sometimes it is possible to intercept over 50% of missiles, sometimes it is not, and there are reasons for this. Experts have repeatedly discussed that the enemy also has the ability to use certain tactical techniques, has the ability to modernize ballistics, so it's not that simple

- said Ihnat. 

He noted that to protect a large city like Kyiv, or others, one Patriot battery is not enough.

It is clear that Patriot works effectively against targets flying on a ballistic trajectory, but the radar's direction is limited, seeing, so to speak, one side. To cover large territories, large cities need several systems to effectively cover the airspace from different sides

- Ihnat reported.

The State Department stated that the US is not completely stopping military aid to Ukraine, and specifically clarified details regarding missiles for Patriot03.07.25, 09:59 • 8572 views

Addition

Bild, citing government sources, reported that the German government is actively working on an emergency solution to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Berlin expects approval of its initiative from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems, which Germany is ready to finance for Ukraine.

A phone call is expected in the near future between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader plans to discuss the continuation of defense support and express Kyiv's readiness to purchase weapons from the US.

Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?03.07.25, 11:45 • 145349 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarKyiv
Pete Hegseth
Yurii Ihnat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
9K720 Iskander
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv
