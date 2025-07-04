One Patriot battery is not enough to protect Kyiv – Ihnat stated and explained why

One Patriot battery is not enough to protect large cities like Kyiv. To cover large areas, cities need several systems to effectively cover the airspace from different sides. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

In June, eight "Kinzhal" missiles out of 17, over 150 cruise missiles, and dozens of "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles were intercepted. Sometimes it is possible to intercept over 50% of missiles, sometimes it is not, and there are reasons for this. Experts have repeatedly discussed that the enemy also has the ability to use certain tactical techniques, has the ability to modernize ballistics, so it's not that simple - said Ihnat.

He noted that to protect a large city like Kyiv, or others, one Patriot battery is not enough.

It is clear that Patriot works effectively against targets flying on a ballistic trajectory, but the radar's direction is limited, seeing, so to speak, one side. To cover large territories, large cities need several systems to effectively cover the airspace from different sides - Ihnat reported.

The State Department stated that the US is not completely stopping military aid to Ukraine, and specifically clarified details regarding missiles for Patriot

Bild, citing government sources, reported that the German government is actively working on an emergency solution to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. Berlin expects approval of its initiative from US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems, which Germany is ready to finance for Ukraine.

A phone call is expected in the near future between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump. The Ukrainian leader plans to discuss the continuation of defense support and express Kyiv's readiness to purchase weapons from the US.

