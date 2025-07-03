The State Department stated that the US is not completely stopping military aid to Ukraine, and specifically clarified details regarding missiles for Patriot

The US has not stopped arms supplies to Ukraine, but only revised them. In addition, President Donald Trump remains committed to transferring Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, stated State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce at a briefing, writes UNN.

We have not suspended arms supplies to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has been changed. As you heard from the Secretary of Defense, there are many other powerful options and efforts regarding the Ukrainian arms situation... The President also indicated his unwavering commitment (to obligations) regarding Patriot missiles. - Bruce stated.

Referring to the Pentagon's statements, Bruce emphasized that the agency is adapting its approach to the end of the war in Ukraine, while maintaining the readiness of the US Armed Forces to fulfill defense priorities.

She also commented on a journalist's question regarding communication with the Ukrainian side on the issue of arms supplies, as many in Kyiv learned about the reduction in aid from the news on July 2.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military stockpiles. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military aid to other countries.

Pentagon's decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine surprised even Trump's allies - Politico