One of the developers of the "Novichok" poison used to poison Navalny has died

In Russia, chemist Vladimir Uglev, one of the developers of the "Novichok"-class chemical warfare agents used in the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, has died at the age of 81. The Insider reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication, Uglev died on October 26. In recent years, he had lived in Anapa. The causes and circumstances of his death are currently unknown.

From 1975 to 1990, the chemist worked as a senior research fellow at the Volsk branch of the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology in Saratov Oblast. This institution was involved in the development of "Novichok"-class nerve agents.

Uglev openly criticized the use of the poison he had developed

The chemist gained widespread recognition in 2018 after the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, Britain. At the time, he explained the way "Novichok" works to journalists.

US confirms findings of European investigators on Navalny poisoning

In 2020, Uglev also commented on the poisoning of Alexei Navalny and publicly refuted the Kremlin's claims regarding the use of the substance.

Investigative journalist Christo Grozev noted that, despite participating in the creation of the dangerous poison, Uglev later became one of its critics when it was used against civilians.

The poisoning of Navalny with a substance from the "Novichok" group in August 2020 was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and independent laboratories in Germany, France, and Sweden. The Russian authorities denied involvement in the incident.

Navalny was killed with a nerve agent, governments of four countries say