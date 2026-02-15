$42.990.00
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 23102 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 20876 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 22203 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 59597 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 45946 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 40532 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 31882 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
February 14, 02:24 PM • 30381 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 25364 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian drone attacked medical facility in Sumy region
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys
EU must define its key demands to Russia before peace talks begin - Kallas
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mall
Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikes
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 17085 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 93188 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 150836 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected ending
The Diplomat
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
Heating

US confirms findings of European investigators on Navalny poisoning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States does not dispute the results of European allies' investigations into the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. Washington fully trusts the technical and scientific reports of European laboratories.

US confirms findings of European investigators on Navalny poisoning

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in his Sunday address that the United States has no reason to dispute the results of European allies' investigations into the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. This statement underscores the consolidated Western position on the Russian authorities' responsibility for the assassination attempt on the opposition leader using prohibited chemical weapons. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington fully trusts the technical and scientific reports of European laboratories, which confirmed the presence of traces of the Novichok group nerve agent. During his communication with journalists, Rubio clearly articulated the administration's position on the international investigation.

"We do not question the assessment of Navalny's poisoning made by the Europeans. Our conclusions coincide with what was presented by our allies,"

– stated the US Secretary of State.

This remark was a response to a question about whether the new American administration plans to review its policy regarding sanctions pressure on Russia in the context of human rights violations and the use of chemical weapons against political opponents.

Consequences for relations between Washington and Moscow

Confirmation of this position in February 2026 indicates that the Navalny issue remains one of the key irritants in the dialogue between the US and Russia. Rubio noted that Washington continues to demand full transparency and compliance with international obligations within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons from the Kremlin.

Russia declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization29.11.25, 00:54 • 5398 views

The Secretary of State also added that the US is closely monitoring the condition of other political prisoners in Russia, using Navalny's case as an example of systemic persecution of the opposition. Support for European expert conclusions effectively closes the discussion about a possible "change of tone" in Washington on this issue, leaving in force demands for bringing those responsible to justice.

Navalny was killed with a nerve agent, governments of four countries say14.02.26, 15:17 • 4360 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
United States