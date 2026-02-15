US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated in his Sunday address that the United States has no reason to dispute the results of European allies' investigations into the poisoning of Alexei Navalny. This statement underscores the consolidated Western position on the Russian authorities' responsibility for the assassination attempt on the opposition leader using prohibited chemical weapons. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the State Department emphasized that Washington fully trusts the technical and scientific reports of European laboratories, which confirmed the presence of traces of the Novichok group nerve agent. During his communication with journalists, Rubio clearly articulated the administration's position on the international investigation.

"We do not question the assessment of Navalny's poisoning made by the Europeans. Our conclusions coincide with what was presented by our allies," – stated the US Secretary of State.

This remark was a response to a question about whether the new American administration plans to review its policy regarding sanctions pressure on Russia in the context of human rights violations and the use of chemical weapons against political opponents.

Consequences for relations between Washington and Moscow

Confirmation of this position in February 2026 indicates that the Navalny issue remains one of the key irritants in the dialogue between the US and Russia. Rubio noted that Washington continues to demand full transparency and compliance with international obligations within the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons from the Kremlin.

Russia declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization

The Secretary of State also added that the US is closely monitoring the condition of other political prisoners in Russia, using Navalny's case as an example of systemic persecution of the opposition. Support for European expert conclusions effectively closes the discussion about a possible "change of tone" in Washington on this issue, leaving in force demands for bringing those responsible to justice.

Navalny was killed with a nerve agent, governments of four countries say