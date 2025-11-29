Russia declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
08:59 PM • 3770 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 15001 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 21844 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 31215 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 23868 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 18979 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 37923 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22077 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18659 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 41694 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.6m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Chernihiv, a Shahed drone fell on the territory of an enterprise - MCANovember 28, 02:22 PM • 4290 views
Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answeredNovember 28, 02:40 PM • 7086 views
Silver price hits record high, surpassing October peakNovember 28, 02:40 PM • 3720 views
The Ternopil building, hit by Russian missiles on November 19, will be dismantled - it is beyond repair - OVANovember 28, 04:12 PM • 3760 views
No privatization foreseen: SE "Forests of Ukraine" becomes a joint-stock companyNovember 28, 04:36 PM • 3528 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 31216 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 29164 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 37923 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 37494 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 41694 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 26017 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 43434 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 63365 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 95683 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 110512 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Bild
Financial Times
Truth Social

Russia declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Russian Federation declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization, banning its activities in the country. At the same time, several public figures, journalists, and publications were added to the register of "foreign agents."

Russia declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization

Russia has declared Human Rights Watch an "undesirable" organization and banned its activities in the country; earlier, its website was blocked due to information about the war in Ukraine. At the same time, several public figures, journalists, and publications were added to the register of "foreign agents." This is reported by UNN with reference to DWAssociated Press (AP).

Details

On Friday, November 28, Russian authorities outlawed Human Rights Watch, classifying it as an "undesirable organization."

According to the 2015 law, participation in such organizations is a criminal offense

- writes AP.

This means that the international human rights group must cease all its activities in Russia, and those who cooperate with or support the organization may be prosecuted.

For over three decades, Human Rights Watch's work in post-Soviet Russia has aimed to hold the government accountable for human rights and freedoms. Our work has not changed, but what has radically changed is the government's boundless pursuit of dictatorial policies, the striking increase in repression, and the scale of war crimes committed by its forces in Ukraine.

- stated HRW Executive Director Philippe Bolopion.

In addition, on Friday, authorities announced the initiation of a case against the Russian feminist punk group Pussy Riot, which they plan to declare an extremist organization.

Earlier, the Russian Supreme Court recognized the Anti-Corruption Foundation, created by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as a terrorist organization, including its US-registered structure, which continued its activities after the original foundation was declared an "undesirable organization" in 2021.

This is the political strategy of the Russian authorities: to declare anyone who interferes with their embezzlement and endless war an enemy of the state

- the foundation's statement reads.

According to the Associated Press, there are currently over 275 institutions on Russia's list of "undesirable organizations," including well-known independent news agencies and human rights organizations. Among them are prominent media outlets such as "Radio Svoboda," think tanks like Chatham House, the anti-corruption organization Transparency International, and the environmental organization WWF.

For reference

Founded in 1978, Human Rights Watch monitors and investigates human rights violations worldwide. The organization openly opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine and recently published an investigation into the use of drones by Russian forces to deliberately target, injure, and kill civilians in the Kherson region of Ukraine.

Recall

The Basmanny Court of Moscow заочно sentenced Pussy Riot members to terms ranging from eight to 13 years in a penal colony. They were accused of spreading "military fakes" and "actions against the authorities," particularly through a music video and an action in Munich.

Human Rights Watch accused Israel of war crimes in the West Bank20.11.25, 19:54 • 4168 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
Ukraine