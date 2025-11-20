Human Rights Watch accused Israel of war crimes in the West Bank

$42.090.00
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
04:14 PM • 33257 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM • 29794 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 44920 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
November 20, 01:38 PM • 55448 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 59155 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
November 20, 12:48 PM • 26756 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
November 20, 12:24 PM • 59651 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
November 20, 12:24 PM • 41134 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 54076 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian missile strike on Ternopil on November 19: rescuers found a live parrot among the debris of a houseVideoNovember 20, 10:23 AM • 7036 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEANovember 20, 11:00 AM • 57609 views
Ukraine used British Terrahawk Paladin anti-aircraft guns for the first time: video and detailsVideoNovember 20, 01:30 PM • 13671 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 21528 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 29692 views
Publications
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhoto03:45 PM • 30152 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 44935 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locationsNovember 20, 01:38 PM • 55460 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 59163 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are sayingNovember 20, 12:24 PM • 59657 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideo02:45 PM • 21891 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 40284 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 62798 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 59550 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 60298 views
Human Rights Watch accused Israel of war crimes in the West Bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Human Rights Watch accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity in early 2025. Tens of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

Human Rights Watch accused Israel of war crimes in the West Bank

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch stated that Israel committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in early 2025, when tens of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The organization's report describes events in January and February 2025 during the Israeli operation "Iron Wall," when residents of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams were forcibly relocated, and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

The Israeli authorities state that "the operation was aimed at eliminating security threats."

Israel strikes Gaza after truce: dead and wounded reported20.11.25, 16:37 • 3036 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Israel
Gaza Strip