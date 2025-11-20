Human Rights Watch accused Israel of war crimes in the West Bank

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch stated that Israel committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in early 2025, when tens of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The organization's report describes events in January and February 2025 during the Israeli operation "Iron Wall," when residents of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams were forcibly relocated, and hundreds of homes were destroyed.

The Israeli authorities state that "the operation was aimed at eliminating security threats."

