Exclusive
03:30 PM • 728 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19655 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31114 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21038 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponentPhoto
12:24 PM • 40103 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39409 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53156 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29400 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25840 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43763 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 730 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations01:38 PM • 19655 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31114 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 40104 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 39409 views
BM-21 "Grad"

Israel strikes Gaza after truce: dead and wounded reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Israel attacked Gaza on November 20, killing five and wounding 18 people in Khan Yunis. The IDF stated that the strikes were in response to Palestinian militants firing at Israeli troops.

Israel strikes Gaza after truce: dead and wounded reported
Photo: pixabay

On Thursday, November 20, Israel struck Gaza during a truce. Hamas militants complained to the United States, and the IDF stated that their strikes were a response to Hamas's violation of the agreements, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The airstrikes in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip killed five people and injured 18. According to the publication, Israel opened fire after members of the Palestinian group opened fire on Israeli troops.

The IDF confirmed the strikes but stated that they were in response to a violation of the truce. They also added that there were no casualties among their servicemen.

Hamas called these attacks a dangerous escalation and called on Arab mediators, Turkey, and the United States to intervene in the situation.

Recall

Hamas, through the Red Cross, handed over to the Israel Defense Forces the coffin with the remains of a 19-year-old hostage who was abducted by militants on October 7, 2023. He was the last deceased hostage with US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Turkey
United States
Gaza Strip