Israel strikes Gaza after truce: dead and wounded reported

On Thursday, November 20, Israel struck Gaza during a truce. Hamas militants complained to the United States, and the IDF stated that their strikes were a response to Hamas's violation of the agreements, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The airstrikes in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip killed five people and injured 18. According to the publication, Israel opened fire after members of the Palestinian group opened fire on Israeli troops.

The IDF confirmed the strikes but stated that they were in response to a violation of the truce. They also added that there were no casualties among their servicemen.

Hamas called these attacks a dangerous escalation and called on Arab mediators, Turkey, and the United States to intervene in the situation.

Recall

Hamas, through the Red Cross, handed over to the Israel Defense Forces the coffin with the remains of a 19-year-old hostage who was abducted by militants on October 7, 2023. He was the last deceased hostage with US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip.