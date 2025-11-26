$42.400.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be introduced throughout Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Hourly outage schedules will be in effect throughout the day, and power limitation schedules for industrial enterprises.

On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure, large-scale restrictions on electricity consumption are being introduced in all regions of Ukraine on November 27. This was reported by Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Energy workers report that throughout the day, hourly shutdown schedules will operate in a mode of 0.5 to 2.5 queues – from 00:00 to 23:59. At the same time, power limitation schedules will be applied for industrial enterprises for the entire day.

Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts

The report emphasizes that the reason for the introduction of restrictions was the destruction after previous massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. Energy workers also note that "the time and scope of restrictions may change," urging citizens to monitor updates on the pages of local oblenergos.

Experts urge Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly during hours when it is supplied according to the schedule, as this reduces the load on the weakened grid.

Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors

Stepan Haftko

Society
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine