On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Due to the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure, large-scale restrictions on electricity consumption are being introduced in all regions of Ukraine on November 27. This was reported by Ukrenergo on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Energy workers report that throughout the day, hourly shutdown schedules will operate in a mode of 0.5 to 2.5 queues – from 00:00 to 23:59. At the same time, power limitation schedules will be applied for industrial enterprises for the entire day.

The report emphasizes that the reason for the introduction of restrictions was the destruction after previous massive Russian attacks on energy facilities. Energy workers also note that "the time and scope of restrictions may change," urging citizens to monitor updates on the pages of local oblenergos.

Experts urge Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly during hours when it is supplied according to the schedule, as this reduces the load on the weakened grid.

