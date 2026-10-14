$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 1576 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
04:11 PM • 4798 views
On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off
03:41 PM • 10521 views
King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham PalacePhoto
02:13 PM • 15337 views
CNN: Russia is attacking American businesses in Ukraine, while the Trump administration remains silent
02:11 PM • 14928 views
In Bulgaria, unidentified individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas providing communications to Ukraine, an MP says
01:39 PM • 14206 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved two decisions to unlock €4 billion from the EU — next in line is a tax on parcels worth up to €150
01:28 PM • 14942 views
In the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors, three court hearings have been postponed at once
12:35 PM • 11354 views
The Ministry of Defense said it is in contact with the United States and SpaceX over Starlink restrictions while moving — media
12:15 PM • 20627 views
The EU seeks to raise funds for Ukraine at IMF and G7 meetings - Dombrovskis
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 19123 views
Laser vision correction: can the surgery be performed before pregnancy, and what is important to know about the procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
1.8m/s
58%
757mm
Popular news
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²October 14, 07:48 AM • 26023 views
All-night and morning alert: Russia attacked western and central Ukraine - what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoOctober 14, 08:33 AM • 15597 views
Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the U.S. midterm elections — The Hill10:49 AM • 21233 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 39291 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 12953 views
Publications
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 30541 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outages11:14 AM • 39377 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 65538 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 78645 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 98344 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Charles III
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Lutsk
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 1216 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding02:48 PM • 6108 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happened01:47 PM • 9306 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhoto01:31 PM • 10942 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 13006 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
The Guardian
Social network
Series

On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4828 views

On October 15, from 06:00 to 23:59, scheduled hourly outages of up to 1.5 groups will be in effect in Ukraine. The restrictions were caused by Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off

In Ukraine, some regions will have outage schedules on October 15. Ukrenergo reported that 0.5 to 1.5 queues will be switched off, UNN reports.

How consumption restriction measures will be applied:

• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;

• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 1.5 queues).

Ukrenergo emphasized that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities.

When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please use electricity sparingly! 

- the company summarized.

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted14.10.26, 09:00 • 28381 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine