On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off
Kyiv • UNN
On October 15, from 06:00 to 23:59, scheduled hourly outages of up to 1.5 groups will be in effect in Ukraine. The restrictions were caused by Russian attacks on energy facilities.
In Ukraine, some regions will have outage schedules on October 15. Ukrenergo reported that 0.5 to 1.5 queues will be switched off, UNN reports.
How consumption restriction measures will be applied:
• 06:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;
• 06:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 0.5 to 1.5 queues).
Ukrenergo emphasized that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities.
When electricity is restored according to the schedule, please use electricity sparingly!
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted14.10.26, 09:00 • 28381 view