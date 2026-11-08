On November 9, power outages of up to four queues will be introduced in Ukraine

In some regions of Ukraine, electricity consumption will be limited on Monday, November 9. This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN writes.

Tomorrow, November 9, consumption restrictions will necessarily be imposed in some regions of Ukraine: 00:00–23:59 – capacity limitation schedules for industry; 00:00–23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 1.5 to 4 queues) — the statement said.

It is noted that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the power system may change. Up-to-date information, including outage schedules, will be published on the official pages of distribution system operators (regional power distribution companies) in the regions.

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: more than 600,000 people left without electricity